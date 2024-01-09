Bedridden, elderly in AC get financial assistance

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here continues the house-to-house distribution of P3,000 financial assistance, and Vitamin C supplements.

The beneficiaries included eight bedridden senior citizens and two senior citizens, aged 90-99 years old, in Barangay Pampang on January 9, 2024.

Some 1,183 senior citizens including bedridden aged 90-99 years old from the 33 barangays in the city will receive cash aid and Vitamin C supplements.

The bedridden elderly will also be inoculated with anti-flu vaccines.

Apart from assistance and free vaccines, bedridden elderly and 90-99 years old will also receive free medical check-up and laboratory tests courtesy of the City Health Office and Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., said they are prioritizing the needs of the bedridden elderly and 90-99 years old.

Members of Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, headed by Eduardo Torres, led the distribution of the assistance.

Torres said this initiative started in 2019 when Lazatin assumed office.

It is only during Lazatin’s stint that registered seniors received cash aid and Vitamins C.