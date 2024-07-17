Behavioral change is key vs climate change -- exec

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—A top official of the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) said behavioral change is the key answer to climate change.

“The solution to climate change is behavioral change,” Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo stated during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas press conference hosted by the Philippine Information Agency on Tuesday, July 16.

This behavioral change, according to Pablo, includes practicing waste segregation at home and planting trees.

Pablo encouraged individuals and organizations to avail of free seedlings from the DENR, especially during the planting season from June to October.

The DENR executive said there are at least 15,000 seedlings distributed per City Environmental and Natural Resources (CENRO) office across the region.

Environmental Management Bureau Regional Director Martin Jose Despi echoed Pablo’s call for behavioral change.

“We need to have a united front and behavioral or cultural change for protecting the environment,” he said.

Despi reported that they partnered with local government units and the private sector in cleaning up sewers, and rivers, improving water quality, and conducting information education communication activities.

Mines and Geosciences Bureau Central Luzon chief Noel Lacadin shared an update on the distribution of hazard maps in the region.

“The maps are being updated in case there are areas that could become hazardous during the rainy season, like landslides and flooding. These are being constantly communicated to the community,” Lacadin said.

Hazard maps across the region are accessible online at the mgb.gov.ph.

“These hazard maps can be helpful to those who wish to buy pieces of land. It could provide them with the information which land areas are vulnerable to flooding and landslides,” Lacadin added.

The Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas PIA-DENR 3 was hosted by PIA Regional Director William Beltran.

