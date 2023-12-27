It was a year of many challenges after reeling from various crises and problems besetting our country. The year when we are still bouncing back from the global health threats, wars, disasters, food shortage, earthquakes and weather disturbances in various countries around the globe.

We had our year and despite the various problems we have hurdled, we face another year and hope that this time it will be better than the previous one. We are with the hope that despite different trials we may have, we can again overcome the same.

While there is still life, there is still hope. This Filipino adage is much alive for those who are seeking a better year ahead and keep on fighting, surviving and hurdling trials and predicaments. Hoping for a better tomorrow is the key to a happy today. Everything in this world is temporary anyway and that includes our problems.

The year that was is not perfect and the year to come is not too. As we bid goodbye to 2023, we need to be thankful anyway for the blessings, graces and even the trials we had and we will have in the ensuing year. Giving thanks to the Almighty, to other people and to ourselves need not be much effort. Showing appreciation does not cost anything but it is rewarding.

We may not have what we wanted but it was still a good year. We may not be here in this world if we had not survived. We are still alive and definitely there is still hope for everything. Being thankful at the end of the year is perhaps the simplest but the grandest deed we may be and do.

***

Year after year, there are still firecracker-related injuries that are noted. The revelry becomes a tragedy because of the incidents caused by misfired fireworks and drunk revelers. A number of firecracker-injured victims have been noted to be drunk. Alcohol does not mix with these New Year noise makers.

The Department of Health is once again reminding the public to be careful on the use of firecrackers with the emphasis on those too loud and too explosive ones. Those who lost some fingers and injured their body parts last year should know how dangerous it is to be playing with firecrackers.

The campaign on banning firecrackers is getting more serious each year. Of course firecracker manufacturers, dealers and vendors are opposed to this campaign. It’s an industry that will be hurt should there be a massive ban of pyrotechnic materials.

***

I wish to greet my readers and everybody a very happy and prosperous New Year ahead of us. Thank you for your patronage.

***

