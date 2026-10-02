Ho! Ho! Ho! The “ber” months have come. Excitement is in the air. Folks start sprucing up those Christmas trees. Colorful lights in green, red and gold start twinkling. Lanterns begin adorning homes, malls, parks and streets. And oopps: Santa’s back with his merry minions in the gift factory, much like ninong and ninang now on the hunt for that perfect present.
It’s the season once more for families to prepare for shopping and festive celebrations, giving, sharing and of course,making every peso count to bring on the cheer and smiles long after the stocking is picked off its surprise.
The holidays, too, is a time to be smarter and simpler. Planning and budgeting with the onset of “ber” months is key to unforgettable Yuletide memories. That’s why BDO Unibank keeps on finding ways to make merry a lot merrier.
BDO Pay helps Filipinos stretch their budget by offering free money transfers, seamless QR payments, and bill payments without extra charges. It’s your reliable and secure everyday payment app for all holiday transactions, from shopping, to settling bills, and even sending Aguinaldo.
BDO Pay keeps transactions simple, secure and cost-efficient, so you can focus on celebrations instead of fees.
Pay instantly with no fees for all transactions. Scan any QRPh code to pay directly from your BDO account or Debit card, or choose Scan to Pay with your BDO Credit Card using the BDO Pay POS terminal.
Send gifts without fees. Send Aguinaldo to inaanaks or split expenses with relatives at no cost. With BDO Pay’s Send Money feature, you can transfer funds to BDO accounts, other banks, and e-wallets for free using an account number, QR code, or mobile number.
Stay on top of bills. Settle dues to over 2,200 billers, like electricity, transportation, water services, and telecommunications, all without fees. Amid the holiday rush, pay on time without lining up or juggling multiple apps, and enjoy BDO Pay’s all in one convenient platform.
BDO Pay also makes everyday transactions effortless and secure. Easily collect shared expenses with Request Money, access installment offers for big purchases, and stay protected with instant card lock for your BDO Credit and Debit Cards whenever needed.
For those who have yet to discover BDO Pay, the “ber” months has never been a better time to start: smarter and simpler.
Opening a Basic Account through the BDO Pay app is quick and hassle-free. Customers can open an account in just a few minutes using only one valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, with no initial deposit or maintaining balance required, making banking accessible to more Filipinos.
Download BDO Pay today from the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), or Huawei AppGallery (HarmonyOS).
With BDO Pay, you have everything you need in one easy-to-use app that lets you spend smart, enjoy the festivities, and make your every peso count. It is convenient, secure, and no-fee transactions throughout the holidays—and beyond.
So this season of giving, BDO Pay Mo Na! (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
W.A.I.S. KA BA?
Hear ye, our beloved elders! The “ber” months are here. Time for your grandchildren and their Aguinaldo. It’s the season too, for Scammer Scrooge, especially preying on senior citizens by sowing panic, rushing them to click in a wink.
It’s the most used strategy of scammers today: make people panic so they’ll act fast without pausing to think. They create fake emergencies and make it seem like an urgent problem that needs immediate attention. It can start with an alert sent to your phone or email that you need to cancel a suspicious transaction, or claim expiring rewards, or ask you to change your information right away because your bank account has been compromised. Scammers often target older adults because they believe seniors may be less aware of online threats.
A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies found that only 18% of Filipinos aged 65 and above have at least one basic digital skill. This can make it harder to spot online scams, fake messages, or suspicious websites. Fraudsters use phone calls, text messages, emails, or social media to gain people's trust and obtain personal or financial information.
The most commonly reported fraud incidents at BDO involve voice phishing—a.k.a. vishing—where scammers call and pretend to be bank representatives, accounting for almost half the scams. This is followed by Phishing through fake links, websites, or emails and then impersonation scams.
In many cases, scammers pose as bank personnel and convince their victims to share confidential information, provide one-time passwords (OTPs), or transfer money to another account.
But worry not. BDO is here with ways to outsmart modern scams and stay one step ahead: be W.A.I.S!
As a senior citizen, BDO advises you to be W.A.I.S—Wise, Alert, Informed, and Secure—by thinking twice before acting, staying alert, asking questions, and keeping your information safe. One of the best ways to protect yourself, senior or not, is to slow down, take a moment to think, and verify unexpected requests before taking action.
Be W.A.I.S. Stay with BDO’s anti-scam approach: Stop, Check, Ask, and Make Sure (SCAM).
Think S.C.A.M. before you act. When you receive a suspicious message, email, or phone call, remember these helpful tips:
STOP and don’t click links. Do not give in to panic and share personal details right away.
CHECK if the message or caller is legitimate. Verify via your bank's official website, official hotline number, or log in to your mobile app.
ASK someone you trust to verify. When in doubt, don’t proceed. Ask your bank, a trusted family member, or a friend if you feel unsure.
MAKE SURE your information is protected. Keep your financial information private. Never share your account details, Card Verification Value (CVV), username, password, or OTP with anyone.
So dear elders and seniors, remember scams can often be prevented by knowing the warning signs, recognizing red flags, and following BDO’s simple safety habits. Stay calm and cautious and confidently embrace the digital world and avoid falling victim to scams.
For more #BDOStopScam tips, check the BDO website or official Facebook page. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
BDO AMONG FORBES’ 2026
TOP PERFORMING BANKS
BDO Unibank, Inc. is included and leads the roster of eight Philippine banks in Forbes’ inaugural World’s Top Performing Banks ranking for 2026.
Forbes, in partnership with Statista, ranked the World’s Top Performing Banks 2026 by evaluating them based on objective financial data, desk research, and information submitted by financial institutions.
In its disclosure presented in its website, Forbes named the eight Philippine banks which it made to the global list as BDO, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank), China Banking Corporation (Chinabank), Philippine National Bank (PNB), Asia United Bank (AUB), Bank of Commerce, and Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM).
The Forbes-Statista ranking evaluated eligible banks in four key dimensions, specifically profitability (30%), growth and earnings quality (20%), capital and funding resilience (25%), and asset quality and efficiency (25%).
In the evaluation process, the inaugural ranking featured 500 banks from 89 countries, which were grouped into six tiers based on total assets to ensure comparisons were made among institutions of similar size. Forbes drew on financial data from sources including S&P Capital IQ, its own research and information provided by participating banks.
BDO Unibank was grouped in Tier 3 (upper mid-size banks with between US$50 billion and US$100 billion in assets), along with BPI and Metrobank. According to the evaluation results, BDO, the country’s largest bank by assets, continues to dominate the industry with its extensive branch network, diversified financial products, and strong corporate banking portfolio. BDO Unibank Inc. led the Philippine banks in the upper mid-size category at No. 12 globally.
Forbes’ recognized BDO’s consistent profitability, resilient loan book, and ability to maintain stability even during periods of economic uncertainty. BDO’s digital transformation initiatives, including enhanced mobile banking and online services, have also strengthened customer engagement. Founded in 1967, BDO now has 39,323 employees who drive the bank’s operational efficiency.
Chinabank and PNB were the Philippines’ two entries in Tier 4 (mid-size banks with assets ranging from US$20 billion to US$50 billion) while AUB, Bank of Commerce and PBCOM were categorized under Tier 6 (small banks with between US$3 billion and US$10 billion in assets).
This year, BDO has also been named Best Bank in the Philippines in the Alpha Southeast Asia 20th Annual Best Financial Institution Awards 2026; Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in the Philippines 2026; Best Bank in the Philippines in the Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards; and Best Bank in the Philippines during the FinanceAsia Awards 2026 and Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)