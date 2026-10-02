Ho! Ho! Ho! The “ber” months have come. Excitement is in the air. Folks start sprucing up those Christmas trees. Colorful lights in green, red and gold start twinkling. Lanterns begin adorning homes, malls, parks and streets. And oopps: Santa’s back with his merry minions in the gift factory, much like ninong and ninang now on the hunt for that perfect present.

It’s the season once more for families to prepare for shopping and festive celebrations, giving, sharing and of course,making every peso count to bring on the cheer and smiles long after the stocking is picked off its surprise.

The holidays, too, is a time to be smarter and simpler. Planning and budgeting with the onset of “ber” months is key to unforgettable Yuletide memories. That’s why BDO Unibank keeps on finding ways to make merry a lot merrier.

BDO Pay helps Filipinos stretch their budget by offering free money transfers, seamless QR payments, and bill payments without extra charges. It’s your reliable and secure everyday payment app for all holiday transactions, from shopping, to settling bills, and even sending Aguinaldo.

BDO Pay keeps transactions simple, secure and cost-efficient, so you can focus on celebrations instead of fees.

Pay instantly with no fees for all transactions. Scan any QRPh code to pay directly from your BDO account or Debit card, or choose Scan to Pay with your BDO Credit Card using the BDO Pay POS terminal.

Send gifts without fees. Send Aguinaldo to inaanaks or split expenses with relatives at no cost. With BDO Pay’s Send Money feature, you can transfer funds to BDO accounts, other banks, and e-wallets for free using an account number, QR code, or mobile number.

Stay on top of bills. Settle dues to over 2,200 billers, like electricity, transportation, water services, and telecommunications, all without fees. Amid the holiday rush, pay on time without lining up or juggling multiple apps, and enjoy BDO Pay’s all in one convenient platform.

BDO Pay also makes everyday transactions effortless and secure. Easily collect shared expenses with Request Money, access installment offers for big purchases, and stay protected with instant card lock for your BDO Credit and Debit Cards whenever needed.

For those who have yet to discover BDO Pay, the “ber” months has never been a better time to start: smarter and simpler.

Opening a Basic Account through the BDO Pay app is quick and hassle-free. Customers can open an account in just a few minutes using only one valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, with no initial deposit or maintaining balance required, making banking accessible to more Filipinos.

Download BDO Pay today from the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), or Huawei AppGallery (HarmonyOS).

With BDO Pay, you have everything you need in one easy-to-use app that lets you spend smart, enjoy the festivities, and make your every peso count. It is convenient, secure, and no-fee transactions throughout the holidays—and beyond.

So this season of giving, BDO Pay Mo Na! (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)