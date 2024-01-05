Bern Baguio: Experience Luxury Living at its Peak

Thoughtful, functional

What further makes Bern stand out are its features, amenities, architecture and design, which have been meticulously crafted to redefine the essence of luxurious mountain living. Each facet has been thoughtfully designed not only to harmonize with the natural beauty of Baguio City, but to also ensure refinement and functionality.

Its architecture and design, for instance, draw inspiration from the beautiful and organic shape of pine cone, which can help protect residents from the elements while, at the same time, enabling the structure to open up to the tropical sunshine and cool breeze. The floating balconies, which come with retractable screens, will provide a seamless connection to the outdoors, framing spectacular views of the mountain and forest canopy. The rooftop terraces meanwhile will serve as private domains, offering private dining areas, heated pools, and lush landscaped perimeters.

Future residents will all the more experience luxury living at its peak with amenities that go beyond conventional offerings.

At the peak of the four towers comprising Bern, future residents will find this exclusive space that will host an array of amenities and facilities—transforming it into a haven for intimate conversations, entertainment, and relaxation.

With an indoor-outdoor bar, heated pool, gym, sauna, yoga, and pilates studio, residents can indulge in a holistic experience that revitalizes both the body and spirit.Bern's peak amenity, with its game room and view deck, further distinguishes itself as an iconic space for leisure, offering gorgeous views and the perfect setting for private events and celebrations.