Best examples of political dynasty

DEFINITELY, the best models of political dynasty and perpetuation are the Dutertes of Davao City.

Next come the Pinedas of Pampanga, the Yaps of Tarlac and the Ynareses of Rizal. Ah, they seem not to tire in politics. How come?

The lure of politics is too much to resist and families give their all in order to occupy elective posts, no matter the cost of doing so.

There are reports that to run for mayor in a municipality, one has to spend about P50 million or more; in a city, some P80 million and there’s no guarantee of a sure win. Sus!

San Miguel Corporation is givng its share of profits to the public by way of building new tollways, first in Luzon then to the rest of the country.

This huge conglomerate uses its corporate social responsibility structure to focus on uplifting the lives of Filipinos and making their lives more comfortable.

Meanwhile, Ayala Corporation has its ACEN to look after our renewable energy needs to wean us away on dependence on electric power. It has invested huge sums of money to develop solar energy structures in Zambales and is looking for other areas in the country.

SM Prime Holdings is focused on providing shelter for Filipinos by acquiring properties which it develops into affordable housing projects.

These companies look beyond profit-making and devote their resources to projects beneficial to Filipinos.

Our national government should encourage these conglomerates to enter into projects directed toward the betterment of the living conditions of Filipinos.

Aside from providing jobs, they have significantly shore up the economy by the infusion of capital into projects aimed at providing the much-needed boost. Our government should therefore acknowledge their missions and go in tandem with them in finishing these projects for the benefit of the country and its residents.

Belated birthday greetings to Rosan S. Paquia, EnP, head of the Mabalacat City Planning and Development Office. May you more blessed days, my brother and friend!