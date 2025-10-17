Best Western Plus Metro Clark Launches Its New BW Sports Simulator

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Best Western Plus Metro Clark proudly unveils its newest
recreational attraction — the BW Sports Simulator, located on the 2nd floor of the hotel.
Open daily from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, this exciting facility offers guests and visitors a
one-of-a-kind virtual sports experience right in the heart of Angeles City.
The BW Sports Simulator features two premium bays:
● Legend Bay – a Multi-Sports Simulator where guests can enjoy a variety of virtual
sports such as basketball, dutchball, and more.
● Masters Bay – dedicated exclusively to golf enthusiasts, providing a realistic and
immersive indoor golfing experience.
Whether for casual fun, practice, or intimate gatherings, the BW Sports Simulator is also
ideal for hosting small events and private celebrations, including:
Bridal Showers, Bachelor’s Parties, Baby Showers, and other Small Events.
To make every experience even more enjoyable, Best Western Plus Metro Clark offers
special event packages:
● Par Package – ₱5,000 (₱3,000 F&B consumable) • 2 hours • 1 bay
● Birdie Package – ₱8,000 (₱4,500 F&B consumable) • 4 hours • 1 bay
● Eagle Package – ₱15,000 (₱8,000 F&B consumable) • 4 hours • 2 bays
Whether you’re a sports lover, a group of friends seeking entertainment, or planning a
private gathering, the BW Sports Simulator promises an unforgettable experience that
blends fun, fitness, and innovation.
For inquiries and reservations:
📞 (045) 499 9999 | 📱 (+63) 917 506 3819
✉ reservation@bestwesternplusmetroclark.com
📍 2nd Floor, Best Western Plus Metro Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga
Best Western Plus Metro Clark — Where Fun and Comfort Play Together