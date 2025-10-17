Best Western Plus Metro Clark Launches Its New BW Sports Simulator

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Best Western Plus Metro Clark proudly unveils its newest

recreational attraction — the BW Sports Simulator, located on the 2nd floor of the hotel.

Open daily from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, this exciting facility offers guests and visitors a

one-of-a-kind virtual sports experience right in the heart of Angeles City.

The BW Sports Simulator features two premium bays:

● Legend Bay – a Multi-Sports Simulator where guests can enjoy a variety of virtual

sports such as basketball, dutchball, and more.

● Masters Bay – dedicated exclusively to golf enthusiasts, providing a realistic and

immersive indoor golfing experience.

Whether for casual fun, practice, or intimate gatherings, the BW Sports Simulator is also

ideal for hosting small events and private celebrations, including:

Bridal Showers, Bachelor’s Parties, Baby Showers, and other Small Events.

To make every experience even more enjoyable, Best Western Plus Metro Clark offers

special event packages:

● Par Package – ₱5,000 (₱3,000 F&B consumable) • 2 hours • 1 bay

● Birdie Package – ₱8,000 (₱4,500 F&B consumable) • 4 hours • 1 bay

● Eagle Package – ₱15,000 (₱8,000 F&B consumable) • 4 hours • 2 bays

Whether you’re a sports lover, a group of friends seeking entertainment, or planning a

private gathering, the BW Sports Simulator promises an unforgettable experience that

blends fun, fitness, and innovation.

For inquiries and reservations:

📞 (045) 499 9999 | 📱 (+63) 917 506 3819

✉ reservation@bestwesternplusmetroclark.com

📍 2nd Floor, Best Western Plus Metro Clark, Angeles City, Pampanga

Best Western Plus Metro Clark — Where Fun and Comfort Play Together