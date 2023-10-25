Betis folk continue longest remembrance of the dead

GUAGUA -- The recent gloomy weather this week is not dampening the spirits of residents of Betis district as they start trooping to cemeteries to prepare the tombs and mausoleums of their departed loved ones for the longest commemoration of the dead.

In Betis, All Souls' Day (Daun in Kapampangan) is more than a one-day remembrance.

Here, the people remember their dead, but not on All Souls' Day, which is November 2, but on November 1, which is All Saints' Day.

The solemn remembrance is not only a one-day memorial but nine consecutive days of masses in the Santiago Apostol Church and visits to the family tombs for the offering of candles.

Betis District, once a proud town of seven barangays and now merely a part of Guagua, is known for observing the longest honor rites for the dead.

While others would have set aside leftover candles after the November 1 occasion, folks of the district would continue honoring the dead, showering them with prayers in the company of family members.

They would do this for a span of nine days, starting from November 1 until November 9.

The town public cemetery is a virtual whitewash as most graves are painted white.

Mausoleums are given a fresh sweep, some even with the luxury of curtains and air-conditioning units.

The tradition includes the offering of a nine-day novena at St. James the Apostle Church, which a majority of the residents strictly observe.

But unlike the usual November 1 celebration, the highlight of the tradition climaxes on the last day of the novena, which is highlighted by a morning mass and the blessing of graves in the nearby cemetery.