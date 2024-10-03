Better alternatives for good governance

A PHYSICIAN from Arayat, Pampanga will vie for vice governorship of Pampanga this 2025.

He is a prominent resident in this town and has rendered several charitable work, free consultations and has initiated multiple medical missions in this eastern part of Pampanga.

Subject requested that his identity be kept under wraps and said he will make the revelation at the opportune time probably in October when candidates file their certificates of candidacy.

But before that, our subject physician continues to serve his townmates in Arayat by referring medical cases to fellow medical practitioners.

As a former executive assistant to former vice governor Mikey Arroyo, he facilitated job referrals to government agencies as well as patients needing treatment or confinement.

As a vice governor, he plans to expand medical services, more exposure to job opportunities and provide more chances to the needy resident and aim to alleviate poverty.

He has more beneficial projects and activities, all aimed at improving the lives of his fellow Pampanguenos the reason why he wants to join the race for vice governor. Of course. He knows he is in for a tough battle but believes he can win the nod of voters because of his good plans for them.

