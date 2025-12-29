BEYOND BANKING: EMPOWERING EDUCATION

Education is one of the strongest pillars of nation-building. It is among the keys that will secure the future of the next generation of teachers, doctors and health workers, engineers, civil servants, a diverse field of professionals, skilled workers, and of course, leaders with foresight and vision who will guide communities to progress and prosperity, year after year.

Guided by this belief, BDO Unibank, Inc. goes beyond banking, collaborating with many sectors, reaching far out of teller confines to strengthen communities and uplift Filipinos of every age in their daily lives.

TEACHERS AND THE POWER OF CLOTHING

UNIQLO, BDO Network Bank, BDO Foundation, and the Department of Education (DepEd) came together to provide LifeWear for public school teachers nationwide.

The global Heart of LifeWear Project aims to provide LifeWear clothing to people in need around the world. Since its launch in 2024, UNIQLO has donated more than one million clothing items to partner communities worldwide.

In partnership with the DepEd, the local iteration of the Heart of LifeWear aims to distribute 10,000 AIRism T-shirts to public school teachers across the country, providing them with comfortable apparel while supporting them in their task of molding children into responsible citizens.

A ceremonial turnover was held recently at the DepEd Office in Makati, where representatives from the three organizations formally handed over 10,000 AIRism T-shirts for distribution to teachers nationwide.

Present at the ceremony were UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, BDO Network Bank Group Head Alberto O. Quiogue, and BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito, along with DepEd regional officials, BDO officers, and members of UNIQLO’s Sustainability team.

BEYOND BANKING

The partnership with UNIQLO Philippines demonstrates BDO Network Bank’s continuing advocacy to empower educators—not only through accessible financial services but also through holistic support. BDO Network Bank has long collaborated with DepEd on programs such as the Teacher’s Loan, financial literacy training, and community engagement initiatives, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner of the education sector.

The partnership also connects local impact with global purpose. It is a part of UNIQLO’s Heart of LifeWear Project, a global movement that champions the Power of Clothing—the idea that clothing can go beyond function to deliver comfort, dignity, and hope. This global initiative has reached over 28 regions worldwide, and through the collaboration with BDO Network Bank, BDO Foundation, and DepEd, its philosophy finds a meaningful local expression for Filipino teachers.

“Every time we lift our teachers, we strengthen the communities that depend on them. This collaboration shows how even a simple gesture can carry a meaningful message of gratitude and shared purpose. These shirts offer comfort, but more importantly, they honor the people who guide our learners with steady dedication every day. When we invest in teachers, we invest in the country's future,” shared Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

“Our Heart of LifeWear encapsulates the essence of what our philosophy is all about – clothing made for all, with the purpose of empowering people and making their everyday lives better. Through this initiative, we show our gratitude to our public school teachers that serve us well, and we hope this small gift provides them the comfort that they need to power them through their everyday lives,” UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, for his part, said.

BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito furthered: “We remain committed to working with DepEd in uplifting our education community, especially our teachers. We look forward to partnering with DepEd for more projects in the future for the benefit of Filipino educators and learners.”

“For BDO Network Bank, this initiative reaffirms our unwavering commitment to empower educators—not only through accessible financial services but through holistic support that truly makes a difference in their daily lives,” added BDO Network Bank Group Head Alberto O. Quiogue.