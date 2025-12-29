BEYOND BANKING: EMPOWERING EDUCATION

Education is one of the strongest pillars of nation-building. It is among the keys that will secure the future of the next generation of teachers, doctors and health workers, engineers, civil servants, a diverse field of professionals, skilled workers, and of course, leaders with foresight and vision who will guide communities to progress and prosperity, year after year.
Guided by this belief, BDO Unibank, Inc. goes beyond banking, collaborating with many sectors, reaching far out of teller confines to strengthen communities and uplift Filipinos of every age in their daily lives.
TEACHERS AND THE POWER OF CLOTHING
UNIQLO, BDO Network Bank, BDO Foundation, and the Department of Education (DepEd) came together to provide LifeWear for public school teachers nationwide.
The global Heart of LifeWear Project aims to provide LifeWear clothing to people in need around the world. Since its launch in 2024, UNIQLO has donated more than one million clothing items to partner communities worldwide.
In partnership with the DepEd, the local iteration of the Heart of LifeWear aims to distribute 10,000 AIRism T-shirts to public school teachers across the country, providing them with comfortable apparel while supporting them in their task of molding children into responsible citizens.
A ceremonial turnover was held recently at the DepEd Office in Makati, where representatives from the three organizations formally handed over 10,000 AIRism T-shirts for distribution to teachers nationwide.
Present at the ceremony were UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, BDO Network Bank Group Head Alberto O. Quiogue, and BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito, along with DepEd regional officials, BDO officers, and members of UNIQLO’s Sustainability team.
BEYOND BANKING
The partnership with UNIQLO Philippines demonstrates BDO Network Bank’s continuing advocacy to empower educators—not only through accessible financial services but also through holistic support. BDO Network Bank has long collaborated with DepEd on programs such as the Teacher’s Loan, financial literacy training, and community engagement initiatives, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner of the education sector.
The partnership also connects local impact with global purpose. It is a part of UNIQLO’s Heart of LifeWear Project, a global movement that champions the Power of Clothing—the idea that clothing can go beyond function to deliver comfort, dignity, and hope. This global initiative has reached over 28 regions worldwide, and through the collaboration with BDO Network Bank, BDO Foundation, and DepEd, its philosophy finds a meaningful local expression for Filipino teachers.
“Every time we lift our teachers, we strengthen the communities that depend on them. This collaboration shows how even a simple gesture can carry a meaningful message of gratitude and shared purpose. These shirts offer comfort, but more importantly, they honor the people who guide our learners with steady dedication every day. When we invest in teachers, we invest in the country's future,” shared Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
“Our Heart of LifeWear encapsulates the essence of what our philosophy is all about – clothing made for all, with the purpose of empowering people and making their everyday lives better. Through this initiative, we show our gratitude to our public school teachers that serve us well, and we hope this small gift provides them the comfort that they need to power them through their everyday lives,” UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, for his part, said.
BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito furthered: “We remain committed to working with DepEd in uplifting our education community, especially our teachers. We look forward to partnering with DepEd for more projects in the future for the benefit of Filipino educators and learners.”
“For BDO Network Bank, this initiative reaffirms our unwavering commitment to empower educators—not only through accessible financial services but through holistic support that truly makes a difference in their daily lives,” added BDO Network Bank Group Head Alberto O. Quiogue.
'ZERO-COST' PACT
Stepping out further of its vault, BDO and recently launched a 'zero-cost' pact to boost classroom construction, and initiative that would help the government address the perennial problem of conducive learning spaces shortage in public schools nationwide.
BDO Unibank Inc., Friends of Hope Inc. (HOPE) and the DepEd sealed the partnership on project designed to generate funds for public school classrooms each time the BDO HOPE Mastercard is used. This will accelerate classroom construction across the country at “zero-cost-to-government” via the fundraiser.
Under the partnership, every use of the new BDO HOPE Mastercard, a credit card, will result in direct contributions for DepEd-validated classroom buildings, prioritizing public schools.
BDO will donate P5.00 to HOPE for the classroom fund for every P1,000 qualified spending, alongside a portion of annual membership fees worth P200 for principal cards and P100 for supplementary cards. The Bank will shoulder all development, production, and marketing costs of the card, as well as manage the processing and remittance of donations, while DepEd will oversee school selection and ensure compliance with national standards.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara said: “This will serve as a concrete path to reduce the classroom gap in the country– a challenge that will be addressed for even a decade more if not worked out together. “Every swipe gives renewed hope to every learner,”
For her part, Ma. Nannette Regala, BDO Senior Vice President and Consumer Banking Group Marketing Head, shared the collaboration aims to give Filipino learners the safe and inspiring space they deserve. “Every child deserves a safe and inspiring space to grow and achieve their aspirations.” (JTD/ SunStar Pampanga)
FROM CRADLE TO LIFE’S JOURNEY
Nine-year-old Lyle was treated to a big saving adventure, one that would take him from the cradle to life’s journey, the first step in learning how to secure his future.
“Soon after he was born, I opened a BDO Junior Savers account for him as the first step in Lyle’s savings journey. From his baby shower and his baptism, we received cash gifts for Lyle. I wanted to open an account for him and put all that money in his name. When I approached BDO, I was happy to learn they have exactly the type of savings account I was looking for,” shared mom Nina.
Like Mommy Nina, you can open a BDO Junior Savers for your child with only P100 as initial deposit and maintaining balance. That’s all you need to get started. Once the balance reaches P2,000, it begins to earn interest.
Junior Savers is for children from birth to 12 years old. This peso account comes with a passbook—making it easy and exciting to see their savings grow.
“Saving is fun and easy because Mom made me a Junior Saver. If I get birthday money, I’ll add it to my account,” says Lyle. Each new deposit is another step closer to his P1,000 monthly savings goal, especially when Mommy Nina helps by matching what he saves.
Lyle’s family is happy to encourage his positive saving habits. Their relatives here and abroad gift Lyle with deposits straight to his bank account. “That’s how most of them sent gifts to Lyle during the pandemic,” recalls Mommy Nina. “He gets thrilled each time, and it’s heartwarming to see him embrace the habit of saving early.”
They recently welcomed a new family member, baby Simi, and Mommy Nina already opened a Junior Savers account for her. Lyle is excited that his little sister will soon go on the same fun journey of saving. “When you deposit money with BDO, it will surely get bigger from earning interest,” he eagerly shares.
“It’s always refreshing to hear stories of parents and children discovering how easy and exciting it is to save with Junior Savers,” says Cora A. Mallillin, Executive Vice President and Branch Banking Group Head. “At BDO, we’re committed to finding ways to make banking simple, easy and fun for customers of all ages.”
To learn more or open an account, visit the BDO Junior Savers page or drop by the branch nearest you. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)