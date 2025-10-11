BEYOND THE BOMB THREATS

Education in Pampanga faced a major disruption on Monday, October 6, 2025, when bomb threats prompted evacuations and class cancellations at five schools. These included the Pampanga State University Bacolor Campus, PSU Mexico Campus, Pampanga Colleges in Macabebe, Holy Cross College in Sta. Ana, and Our Lady of Fatima University in San Fernando. On October 7, another bomb threat disrupted operations at the National University in Clark, Pampanga. This escalation raises pressing questions about safety, accountability, and motives.

For Pampanga State University, this isn’t just an isolated incident. It’s the second time in three months that the university has been targeted. The repeated attacks can’t be dismissed as mere coincidence. They suggest a troubling pattern that requires immediate and thorough investigation. Why is PSU repeatedly in the crosshairs? Among all the schools in Pampanga, why has Pampanga State University been targeted twice, including at two of its campuses in the second instance?

According to the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, the threats on October 6 were received between 10:43 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. The response involved working with the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group and the Regional Intelligence Division to conduct digital forensics and identify the sources of the messages. While these efforts are commendable, they do not answer the most urgent questions: Who is behind these threats? What is their motive? And how long will the academic community remain at risk?

The disruption on Monday revealed something more serious than just a prank. Similar threats have in the past interrupted graduation ceremonies, robbing students of the moments they've worked so hard for. These acts threaten the core of institutional pride and student morale. They seek to spread fear, chaos, and uncertainty. This is not simple mischief; it is deliberate and targeted.

The messages’ anonymity suggests an insider familiar with the system who can exploit its vulnerabilities. This indicates insider knowledge. Someone understands the optimal timing and method for maximum impact. Identifying the exact timing and target requires careful analysis of both internal and external factors.

The media needs to go beyond just reporting and start asking tough questions. Who benefits from these threats? What political, social, or personal tensions might be behind them? What steps has the university administration taken so far regarding these bomb threats? Have they conducted their own investigation after the initial scare? If so, what were the results? If not, when do they plan to start? These questions demand answers.

The university administration must take decisive action. A reactive approach is no longer sufficient. Now is the time to review security measures, strengthen collaboration with law enforcement, and communicate openly with students and staff. What are the administration’s plans for the future? Has it considered internal investigations or community safety programs? These steps are crucial to rebuild trust and ensure everyone’s safety.

Students are at the heart of this crisis. Clear actions must be taken to address their safety concerns and support their academic development. The administration should involve student leaders in discussions, offer mental health resources, and make sure educational activities run smoothly. These students are not just passive learners but partners in safeguarding their institution’s integrity.

The psychological impact of these threats should not be ignored. Telling students that their campus is unsafe and their education uncertain can cause lasting trauma. Silence and vague reassurances won’t ease that fear. Only transparency, accountability, and action can fix it.

Law enforcement has increased police visibility and encouraged the public to report suspicious activities. While these actions are important, they are not enough. The perpetrators need to be identified and prosecuted; anything less allows them to keep operating, causing more chaos. The help of the National Telecommunications Commission should also be considered in tracking the origin of the SIM cards used for threats. Under the SIM Registration Act, all numbers must be registered, and the NTC can verify ownership and work with telecom providers to assist investigators in locating the sender. This partnership could be key to stopping these threats and preventing future incidents.

These bomb threats go beyond merely disrupting academic life. They reveal shortcomings in effective educational leadership and show how educational institutions fail to take proactive steps and fulfill their crucial duty to protect stakeholders. Pampanga State University and other impacted schools must respond quickly and transparently. The era of hesitation is over, and swift responses are necessary. The concern now is not only about identifying the perpetrators but also about understanding their motives and ensuring that education remains safe and uninterrupted.

This is the moment to look beyond the bomb threats.