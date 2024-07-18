BFAR: Bataan waters positive for red tide

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The coastal waters of Bataan have tested positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region III (BFAR-3) announced on

Wednesday.

BFAR-3 said water samples collected from the coastal waters of Bataan, particularly in Orani, Hermosa, Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Samal, and Abucay, were positive for Gymnodinium catenatum, a toxic microorganism that caused PSP.

As a precautionary measure, BFAR-3 advised the public to avoid harvesting, selling, and consuming all types of shellfish and Acetes spp. (locally known as "alamang") from these areas to prevent potential shellfish poisoning.

Fish, squid, crabs, and shrimp are safe to eat if they are fresh, the internal organs are removed, and thoroughly cleaned, BFAR-3 added.

The agency said it is coordinating with concerned local government units in monitoring the affected areas to ensure public health and protect the shellfish industry.