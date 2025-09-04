BFAR: Illegal fishing hinders livelihood

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said that illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing continues to affect the livelihood of small-scale fishermen in the coastal communities of Central Luzon.

This was revealed during the FishCoRe (Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency) Talakayan forum at the public market of Orani town in Bataan province.

During the event, BFAR briefed fishermen and fish vendors about the project that aims to address challenges through the adoption of the ecosystem-based approach to fisheries management (EAFM) in coastal communities through science, knowledge and technology.

BFAR Fishing Regulations Officer Jason Estaris said the program will allow small fishermen to boost their livelihood and enhance the value of fisheries production in their areas and other coastal areas in the region.

"Kaya dito po natin ginawa ang [FishCoRe] talakayan para maisama ang fish vendors at malaman nila kung ano ba ang mga bawal na gawain sa pangingisda at ano bang uri ng isda ang pwedeng ibenta at hindi," he said.

"Sa ngayon po kasi, marami pa rin ang illegal fishing, fishing without permits, pag-gamit ng compressors at blast fishing na nakakasira sa ating katubigan. May illegal fishing pa rin po, mostly commercial vessels na nakakaapekto sa kabuhayan ng mga maliliit nating mangingisda na legal," he added.

Illegal fishing practices results to declining fish catch, high post-harvest losses, and widespread poverty in the fishing communities, the official said.

BFAR launched and implemented the World Bank-supported FishCoRe project with a total funding of US$209 million (P11.42 billion) in August 2023.

FishCoRe aims to provide interventions to enhance ecosystem and community resilience.

It is expected to benefit over 1.15 million fishermen, small enterprises, and residents in coastal communities across 11 regions and 24 provinces in the country.

The agency said the project will support the development and implementation of appropriate fisheries management policies.

It also aims to develop aquaculture and fisheries enterprises in aqua-industrial business corridors through subprojects like satellite multi-species hatcheries, offshore mariculture in climate-resilient cages, postharvest handling and fish/shellfish processing, with packaging and labeling intervention, and provision of climate-resilient technologies, and storage house for dried seaweed production, among many others.