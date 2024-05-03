BFAR launches seafood Kadiwa grant program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- To help fishermen in Central Luzon, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has launched Grant.

Seafood KADIWA, a pioneering initiative in Central Luzon, aims to address financial gap among fisherfolk groups by providing them with start-up capital in the form of fresh fish.

The grant is intended for fisherfolk communities which will be provided 100 kilograms of milkfish, which they can sell fresh, chilled, or processed.

The beneficiaries may use their earnings from the initial batch of fish to sustain their operations and foster a self-sustaining model of economic empowerment within their communities.

BFAR also offered marketing assistance to the beneficiaries to facilitate connections with fish producers, as well as logistical support during the delivery of fish to various provinces.

Pilot beneficiaries of the program are 26 fisherfolk associations in the region including 12 in Aurora; six in Zambales; four in Tarlac; and two each in Bataan and Nueva Ecija.