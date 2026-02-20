BFAR leads bangus project in Macabebe

Around 700 kilograms of milkfish, locally known as bangus, were harvested in Macabebe town through the Techno Demo Project on Cage Culture of Milkfish of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR-3).

The techno-demonstration project was implemented by the agency, in partnership with the San Gabriel Farmers, Fisherfolk and Vegetable Association.

BFAR 3 said this is part of its program to promote science-based aquaculture practices in Central Luzon.

Milkfish with an average body weight of 305 grams each were produced under the program.

The project includes proper feeding management, appropriate stocking density, and regular water quality monitoring, the agency added.

It explained that cage culture technology involves growing fish in enclosed net structures installed in open water bodies, allowing better space utilization and more controlled production compared to traditional pond systems.

BFAR-3 said the project aims to showcase effective aquaculture technologies that can be replicated by the town fishermen to help increase productivity and income.

Through hands-on training, regular site monitoring, and technical assistance, the agency said it assists associations in improving farm management practices, reducing production risks, and optimizing feed efficiency.

The project is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the beneficiaries and contribute to a more stable fish supply in the community.

BFAR-3 added that it will continue to provide technical guidance and collaborate with organized fisherfolk groups to enhance aquaculture output and support food security efforts in Central Luzon.