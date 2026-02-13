BFAR livelihood program sustains fisherfolk in Nueva Ecija, Tarlac

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) continues to sustain the livelihoods of marginalized fisherfolk in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac through its Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) program.

The program primarily aims to provide training and production inputs to improve income and food security in low-income communities.

Now in its third year under Phase 2, the program targets legitimate fisherfolk in fifth- and sixth-class municipalities, including Nampicuan in Nueva Ecija, and Anao, Ramos, and San Clemente in Tarlac.

BFAR SAAD Alternate Focal Joan Gay Oreas said the program focuses on capacity-building rather than cash assistance to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Hindi po kami namimigay ng pera, kundi mga inputs tulad ng fingerlings at training para matulungan ang ating mga mangingisda na magkaroon ng sustainable livelihood,” Oreas added.

Currently, seven fisherfolk associations in Central Luzon are benefitting from the program, receiving support in fish culture, financial management, and proper resource handling.

Since most of the covered areas are landlocked, the program prioritizes the production of tilapia and catfish, which are suitable for inland aquaculture.

Oreas emphasized that SAAD is anchored on social preparation and organizational strengthening to ensure that beneficiaries can manage their projects effectively.

“Binubuo po muna ang mga samahan upang matibay ang kanilang organisasyon, bago ituro ang tamang paraan ng pag-aalaga ng isda at pamamahala ng kanilang kita,” she added.

She also stressed that beneficiaries undergo profiling to ensure that assistance reaches the most marginalized sectors.

“Isa-isa po naming pinoprofile ang mga magiging benepisyaryo para masigurong sila ay kabilang sa marginalized sector. Ang intensyon po ng BFAR ay matulungan ang mga hindi masyadong pinalad,” she added.

BFAR closely coordinates with local government units through municipal agriculturists to ensure proper implementation and monitoring of the projects.

“Lahat po ng activities ni SAAD program ay nakikipag-ugnayan po tayo sa LGUs. Ang kaakibat po namin ay ang municipal agriculturist dahil sila ang nakakaalam ng mga residente at lugar,” Oreas said.

BFAR said the SAAD program forms part of its broader efforts to promote inclusive agricultural development, improve food production, and build resilient livelihoods in underserved rural communities. (MJSC/AJPM PIA Region 3 – Pampanga)