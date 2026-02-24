BFAR: No red tide in C Luzon waters

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that coastal waters in Central Luzon remain free from toxic red tides.

In its Shellfish Bulletin No. 4, Series of 2026, released over the weekend, BFAR said laboratory analyses showed no presence of toxins in shellfish samples collected from the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales.

“All types of shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption,” BFAR said.

The agency added that the absence of red tide in Central Luzon waters supports the safety of shellfish harvesting and marketing in the region, benefiting both consumers and local fishermen.

BFAR, however, reminded the public to stay updated on official advisories, as shellfish conditions may change depending on environmental factors.

The bureau reiterated that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are generally safe to eat as long as they are fresh, properly cleaned, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

BFAR said it regularly issues shellfish bulletins to inform the public of areas affected or free from red tide as part of its mandate to protect public health and the country’s fisheries sector.