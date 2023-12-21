BFAR: No red tide in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said shellfish samples collected in the region remain free of the toxic red tide.

Based on Shellfish Bulletin No. 29, BFAR said the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Zambales are safe from the water toxin.

This means that all types of shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption, BFAR said.

Meanwhile, the Paralytic Shellfish Poison was detected in coastal waters of Roxas City, Pontevedra and Sapian Bay in Capiz; Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Domaquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Gigantes Island in Iloilo; San Benito in Surigao del Norte; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the said areas are not safe for human consumption, BFAR said.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, the agency added.