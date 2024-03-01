BFAR: No red tide in Central Luzon waters

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said shellfish samples collected in Central Luzon are free from the toxic red tide.

Based on Shellfish Bulletin No. 04 Series of 2024, BFAR said the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Zambales are safe from the water toxin.

This means that all types of shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption, the BFAR said.

Meanwhile, the Paralytic Shellfish Poison was detected in coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate, Dauis and Tagbilaran in Bohol, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, San Pedro Bay in Samar, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar, San Benito in Surigao del Norte, and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the said areas are not safe for human consumption, BFAR said.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, the agency added.