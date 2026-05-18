BFAR: No red tide in CL waters

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that coastal waters in Central Luzon remain free from red tide toxins.

Based on Shellfish Bulletin No. 11, Series of 2026 dated May 16, 2026, shellfish samples collected from the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales tested negative for toxic red tide.

BFAR said this means all types of shellfish harvested from the said areas are safe for human consumption.

However, the agency reminded the public to cook and prepare shellfish and other seafood properly to prevent illnesses.

Meanwhile, several areas in the country remain affected by toxic red tide beyond regulatory limits.

Shellfish samples from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; coastal waters of Bolinao and Anda in Pangasinan; and coastal waters of Daram in Samar remain positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide.

Panguil Bay in Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte have also tested positive for red tide toxin.

BFAR reiterated that all types of shellfish and Acetes species (alamang) from affected areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs, however, remain safe to eat provided these are fresh, properly washed, and internal organs are removed before cooking.