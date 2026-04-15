BFAR: No red tide in C.Luzon waters

Shellfish collected from the coastal waters of Central Luzon remain safe for human consumption, according to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Based on the latest Shellfish Bulletin No. 8, Series of 2026, issued on April 14, the tests conducted showed on Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales showed that the waters are free from toxic red tide.

According to BFAR, all types of shellfish gathered from the said areas are safe for public consumption after they tested negative for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP).

BFAR still reminded the public to properly cook or prepare the shellfish and seafood to avoid food poisoning.

The agency, meanwhile, warned that several areas in the country remain affected with toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.

These include Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar, and the coastal waters of Bolinao and Anda in Pangasinan.

Authorities advised the public to remain guided by official advisories and refrain from harvesting and consuming shellfish from areas affected by red tide.