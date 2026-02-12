BFAR: P30M fishport to rise in Pampanga

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said it is set to construct a P30-million fish port in Lubao town.

BFAR Central Luzon Director Wilfredo M. Cruz recently met with Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda to finalize the details of the project which is expected to help the fishing industry in Pampanga's second district.

Provincial officials said the facility aims to provide easier docking and trading access for fishermen, particularly those coming from nearby coastal communities.

The fish port is also expected to reduce transport time and post-harvest losses.

Pineda is set to request the establishment of a cold storage facility to assist fishermen for long term logistics and distribution.

The BFAR is scheduled to distribute approximately ?5 million worth of tilapia fingerlings, fishing paraphernalia, and fish processing tools this year in partnership with the provincial government.