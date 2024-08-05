BFAR warns public of oil-contaminated fish

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has warned that fish and other seafood may have been contaminated with oil from the sunken Motor Tanker Terra Nova off Bataan waters.

In its Bataan Oil Spill Bulletin No. 02 dated August 1, the BFAR said that results from the sensory evaluation of fish samples collected from Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite showed some degree of tainting with petrochemicals, albeit before any oil slicks were noticed in the area.

Meanwhile, fish samples from Tanza, Cavite City, and Naic did not show any signs of petrochemical contamination at the time the samples were taken, the agency said.

The agency stressed that it would be safe to refrain from consuming fish caught from areas affected by the oil spill as they are considered unfit for human consumption.

"As a precautionary measure, fish harvested from areas where oil slicks are observed be deemed unsafe for human consumption. This is to avoid incidents of food poisoning as a result of ingesting contaminated seafood," BFAR said.

The agency added that on July 30, the local government of Bataan imposed a fishing ban in Limay, Bataan where the tanker sank.

A no-catch zone for all types of shellfish (mussels, blue crabs, mud crabs, and clams) has been declared in the province of Cavite on July 31 brought about by the oil spill.

Continuous fish sampling is being conducted in affected areas in Central Luzon, Calabarzon the National Capital Region for sensory evaluation for traces of oil and grease.

The agency said it is also conducting laboratory testing for the presence of harmful substances, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, to determine if fish and other seafood in these areas are free from contamination and safe for public consumption.

"Monitoring of catch landings and market inspection are being conducted to ensure the safety and quality of fish and other seafood being sold in local markets," it said.

Meanwhile, in its Red Tide Shellfish Bulletin No. 17 dated July 31, the BFAR said that shellfish samples collected from the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales are free from Red Tide.

"All types of shellfish (squiods, crabs, shrimps, alamang) gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption," the agency said.