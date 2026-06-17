BFP inspects recovered items from collapse site

As part of the ongoing fact-finding investigation into the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago

The local government of Angeles City, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) National Headquarters Investigation Group conducted an inspection of equipment and materials recovered from the collapse site along Teodoro Street in Barangay Balibago.

The activity is part of the collection, documentation, and examination of evidence that may help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Government agencies continue to coordinate with the Embassy of Malaysia regarding the recovery and turnover of personal belongings associated with the first fatality recorded following the tragedy.

The investigation is being conducted under the Angeles City Fact-Finding and Investigation Task Force, which was created through an Executive Order issued by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The task force was mandated to carry out a comprehensive, impartial, and technical assessment of the incident.

Various government agencies and technical experts remain in close coordination to ensure the proper processing of evidence and the conduct of the investigation in accordance with established procedures.