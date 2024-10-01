BG. Maranan assumes as PRO3 director

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) welcomed a new chapter in leadership as outgoing Regional Director, Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., formally retired from the Philippine National Police (PNP) service and handed over command to Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, during yesterday Change of Command Ceremony, here. The event, presided over by PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, took place at the PRO3 PATROL Hall in Camp Olivas, marking a significant transition for the Central Luzon police force. In recognition of his new role, Maranan was greeted with full Arrival Honors rendered by PRO3 personnel, symbolizing the region’s high regard for their new leader.In his speech, Maranan has expressed his eagerness to work closely with the officers and personnel of PRO3. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the Chief PNP’s directives and committed to advancing the region’s efforts in combating criminality."We will align with the Chief PNP's program thrust, 'Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang Gusto ng Pulis, Ligtas Ka,' and intensify our anti-criminality initiatives, particularly in the fight against illegal drugs and criminal gangs, especially with the 2025 Mid-term elections fast approaching. It is vital that we not only sustain but surpass the gains we have achieved thus far," said Maranan.He emphasizing the critical role of public safety and order in the continued development of Central Luzon.Maranan, a proud member of PNPA "PATNUBAY" Class of 1995, brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served as the District Director of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Chief, PNP-PIO and Deputy District Director for Operations, QCPD.He also served in various capacities as a field grade officer in the Aviation Security Group, Police Regional Office -CALABARZON, Southern Police District, Cebu City Police Office and Police Regional Office 5 in the Bicol Region.His appointment marks a new era for PRO3, with the goal of further enhancing the region’s peace and security landscape under his capable leadership. (Ric Sapnu)