BI arrests overstaying, undocumented Korean

The Bureau of Immigration announced on Sunday the arrest of an undocumented and overstaying Korean national in Angeles City.

The agency identified the suspect as Park Soonho, a 43, a South Korean national.

On March 18, 2016, BI operatives conducted a surveillance at the vicinity of Argentina St. in Barangay Pampang, where the subject was spotted outside his residence receiving a delivery.

When approached by authorities, Park voluntarily confirmed his identity.

The foreign national failed to present a valid passport and Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card (ACR I-Card), rendering him undocumented.

The BI also confirmed that Park had exceeded in his authorized period of stay in the country.

The Korean was later transported to the BI Main Office for booking and documentation.