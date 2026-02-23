BI nabs Japanese, Chinese linked to scam hub in AC

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested four foreign nationals allegedly involved in telecommunications fraud, online gaming scams, and other illicit activities in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City recently.

The agency said it conducted the operation, in coordination with the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG), following intelligence information received indicating that the foreign nationals were involved in the illegal activities.

The BI said two Japanese-looking females attempted to board a vehicle to evade arrest, which was immediately intercepted by agents in the area.

Authorities identified the occupants as Japanese nationals Oi Riho, 27 and Moriyama Yu, 31. They were found together with a 42-year-old Japanese national identified as Kato Hiroaki, and a 32-year-old Chinese national named Wang Xinyu.

The four reportedly failed to present passports or valid identification documents, the BI said.

Oi and Kato were found to be overstaying and undocumented aliens, the agency added.

Moriyama was cited for harboring illegal aliens and for being undocumented.

The BI said Wang was charged for overstaying, undocumented, and for undesirability.

During investigation conducted in the presence of Japanese Embassy representatives, the arrested individuals denied involvement in kidnapping and extortion.

The however admitted participating in scamming activities and online gaming fraud operations allegedly based in Angeles City.

Intelligence information identified Wang as the alleged logistics head of the scam hub, responsible for training personnel and managing operational requirements.

The BI said the foreigners were apprised of their constitutional rights in a language they understood and transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.