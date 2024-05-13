BI, press club parter vs human trafficking

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Immigration (BI), under the leadership of Commissioner Norman Tansingco, forged a partnership with the Airport Press Club (APC) to combat human trafficking.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last May 08, the bureau and the APC, represented by its President Ariel G. Fernandez, acknowledged the severity of human trafficking as a heinous crime.

They emphasized the vital role of responsible and ethical media coverage in addressing the issue.

The MOU focused on collaboration between the BI and members of the APC to share the public information against current trends and modus operandi on human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Both parties commit to approach stories related to human trafficking with empathy, sensitivity, and cultural understanding, aiming to uplift and empower victims.

As part of coverage of trafficking cases, both parties pledged to protect the privacy and confidentiality of trafficking victims, refraining from disclosing personal information in compliance with anti-trafficking laws.

The BI said it will collaborate with APC on initiatives aimed at enhancing the capacity and knowledge of media professionals regarding human trafficking through workshops, seminars, and resource development.

Through proactive efforts, the BI vowed to warn the public about emerging trends and modus operandi employed by traffickers, empowering individuals to recognize risks and take preventive measures.

Tansingco said the partnership plays a big role in the fight against trafficking.

“Public information is crucial in fighting this crime. The APC and the BI both commit to work together to combat this societal illness,” he added.