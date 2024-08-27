BI to collaborate with DOJ, NBI on Guo case

CLARK FREEPORT — Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has vowed to work closely with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the Alice Guo's case.

Tansingco, who attended a press conference at the NBI’s headquarters in Quezon City on Friday, the collaboration of the three agencies resulted in the return to the country of Shiela Guo and Cassandra Li Ong.

The duo arrived last August 22 after being removed by Indonesian immigration authorities and returned to the Philippines, the Bureau said.

The BI said it submitted a report on their initial findings to the DOJ.

A case conference was held among the three agencies prior to the arrival of Shiela and Ong to harmonize actions on the case, including the retrieval process for the two from Indonesia, the BI added.

Tansingco expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration.

He said this played a crucial role in the return and apprehension of the Guo and Ong.

The press conference was attended by DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano and NBI Director Jaime Santiago, who provided updates on the Guo case.

While Guo and Ong are under the custody of the NBI, the BI said.

Thr agency added that Guo faces a deportation case with the BI for undesirability and possible misrepresentation as a Filipino national.

Shiela was found to have a valid Chinese passport under the name Zhang Mier.

Ong, a Filipino citizen, was arrested by the NBI on charges related to a possi criminal case.

If proven that Shiela fraudulently acquired her Philippine documents, Tansingco said she will be deported to China as she also holds a Chinese passport valid until 2031.

Her actual deportation, however, will be suspended, pending resolution of all her criminal cases and other liabilities in the country.

Both Shiela and Ong are expected to remain under the custody of the NBI until the next Senate and House of Representatives committee hearings where they will be presented. (RGN)