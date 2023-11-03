BI urges e-gates use for arriving Filipinos

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has encouraged arriving Filipinos after All Saints' Day to utilize the airport’s electronic gates.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the e-gates may lessen processing time from the usual 45 seconds to as low as eight seconds.

He added that the agency is prioritizing automating all services, particularly operations at the airports.

Currently, a total of 21 e-gates are distributed in major international airports nationwide.

Data shows that on the last day of October, a total of 32,045 passengers arrived, but only 5,210 utilized the E-Gates.

“Departures significantly increased before Undas, and we project that arrivals will rise in the next few days after the long holiday,” said Tansingco.

The BI recorded a total of 32,352 departures on October 31.

The agency said that this could rise up to 35,000 in the next few days.

Upon approval of the BI's budget, Tansingco said they are planning to increase efficiency by adding more E-Gates, and plans to replace 50% of their manual operations by 2026.