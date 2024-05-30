Bid adieu to the heat of May

FOR sometime now, especially in the afternoons, we have had short rain events which somehow lessened a bit our harsh, warm temperature.

We have adjusted albeit grudgingly to the high temperatures and their impact on our work habits.

We have prayed for the rains to come but El Nino has stopped them. The traditional downpurs never materialized, much to our chagrin.

And to make matters worse, our water supply has thinned out and so we are scrambling to find other sources, including rivers and lakes!

What to do? Our plans to combat heat are put on hold and/or pending and, therefore we are left tending to ourselves till the authorities finally realize the need to implement the measures.

# # #

The earth has really heated up and the temperatures continue to rise causing fires and conflagrations in several parts of the globe. Till the rains pour in steady fashion, we have to bear the heat and humidity as we painstakingly endured for several months. The climate circle has really changed and we have to be flexible about it. Let us just grin and bear it.

# # #

It’s budget preparation time. Some offices have already done theirs and others are just starting.

2025 is not far away.In October this year, politicians will once again wield their batons in hope of wooing voters.

Mabalacat City government will have as its standard bearer in City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo and his running mate, most probably his daughter, board member Krizzanel “Win win”.

In the opposite side will be City Vice Mayor Atty. Geld P. Aquino with his expected running mate Councilor Marcos Castro, Jr.

In Angeles City, incumbent City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin will switch places with Congressman Jon Jon Lazatin. Rumored to contest Jon Jon is retired PNP General Oscar Albayalde. Abangan!