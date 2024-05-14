Despite the scorching heat of the sun, "Bida Kapamilya Pampanga" was a huge success.

Kicking off with a motorcade from the Capitol grounds traversing the main thoroughfare down last may 5,2024 at the Amphitheater of SM City Pampanga, where thousands of people awaits for the arrival of their favorite stars.

Joining the line up of stars were the cast of ABS-CBN's newest series "High Street" and "It's Showtime" hosts led by the unkaboggable superstar Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Bang, Darren Espanto, Ion Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga with comedians MC and Lassy.

In an interview, Darren Espanto narrates how he felt with the warm welcome of the Cabalens.

"Actually,it's not my first time to visit Pampanga.Iba kasi ang audience dito. Talagang sobrang warm nilang tumanggap ng performer."

"Grabe! Sobrang nakakatuwa ang mga Kapampangan.Talagang ramdam mo yung init ng pagtanggap nila samin kahit sobrang init ng panahon to nagtiyaga talaga Silang maghintay. Nakakataba ng puso." Says Jhong Hilario.

"Masaya talaga sa Pampanga.Ang mga Koreans talagang love nila ang Pampanga, kaya nga may Korean town sa Angeles, di ba?" butts in.

It was truly an unforgettable experience not only for the younones but most of all.....the young once.