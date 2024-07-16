Big City rules Palarong Pambansa secondary basketball

MANILA – National Capital Region (NCR) defeated Central Luzon, 86-71, to secure the gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa secondary boys' basketball at University of San Carlos gym in Cebu City on Monday.

The bronze medal went to Davao Region.

NCR was also crowned champion in the secondary girls' division while Central Visayas and Central Luzon settled for second and third, respectively.

In the elementary boys, Western Visayas took the gold medal, Central Luzon bagged the silver and NCR got the bronze.

In secondary 3x3 basketball, Calabarzon won the boys' title over Central Luzon while Western Visayas placed third.

Central Visayas bagged the gold medal in the girls' division, NCR pocketed the silver medal and Davao Region bagged bronze.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Big City has an unassailable 94 gold, 65 silver and 74 bronze medal tally while Calabarzon was far second at 57-48-52.

NCR virtual Palaro champ; VP Sara expected in closing rites

In the elementary division, NCR was on top with 34-18-25, followed by Western Visayas (26-16-10), Calabarzon (20-17-19), Central Luzon (15-17-19), Northern Mindanao (9-16-18), Eastern Visayas (9-5-14), Davao Region (8-13-11), Central Visayas (7-17-16), Soccsksargen (7-7-9) and Zamboanga Peninsula (7-4-7).

NCR was also ahead in the secondary division with 61-48-49 bronzes, Calabarzon was second with 37-31-33 and Western Visayas third with 28-23-30.

Davao Region was fourth with 24-12-24, followed by Central Visayas (21-25-23), Central Luzon (10-20-25), Soccsksargen (10-16-21), Bicol Region (9-10-12), Eastern Visayas (9-9-7), Caraga (9-8-19) and Cordillera Administrative Region (9-8-16). (PNA)