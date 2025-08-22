Big sis advice: 'Download mo na kasi'

Like her, BDO clients can easily link their choice of bank accounts and credit cards to the app, making every transaction effortless. Each time they scan, send, pay or even split the bill, users can simply choose which account or card to use.

“It’s super handy. Plus, with over 1,800 billers, paying bills is a breeze and no fees. Sending money to other BDO accounts is free, and it’s just P10 to other banks or wallets.”

Scan to Pay

After the two enjoyed a nice meal, Belle was ready to go but Daniela reminded her about the bill. “I settled na,” says Belle while hurrying her sister so they can squeeze in grocery shopping. “I used BDO Pay, download mo na kasi.”

At the grocery, it was Daniela’s turn to pay but realized she left her wallet. Belle joked "this is probably no accident but it’s okay kasi may lifesaver tayo. I’ll use my BDO Pay.” She heads for the cashier with her app ready, and pays via QR PH in seconds.

“Download BDO Pay and use your BDO Online details to log in, then you can pay na through QR,” Belle instructs her sister. Seeing just how quick and easy it was, Daniela didn’t need any more convincing and took her big sister’s advice.

Discover the convenience of BDO Pay today. Join Belle and Daniela and download the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery. No registration needed! Simply sign in using your BDO Online username and password and you can start to scan, send, and pay with BDO Pay.

(JTD/SunStar Pampanga)