Big sis advice: 'Download mo na kasi'

In a recent vlog, Belle Mariano joined younger sibling Daniela for a chill sister date, seizing the break into her busy schedule packed full of shoots, filming, guest appearances, rehearsals and more.
“Daniela and I just celebrated our birthdays but we both really haven’t gotten the time to spend with each other and hindi pa kami nag da-date so long overdue na.”
On their way out, Belle tells Daniela: “I rarely bring my wallet na, kasi I have BDO Pay.” It’s all she needs, having her everyday payment app, powered by the country’s leading bank.
Belle can confidently leave her wallet at home, as BDO Pay lets users scan to pay, send money, and pay bills without ever needing to cash in.
Like her, BDO clients can easily link their choice of bank accounts and credit cards to the app, making every transaction effortless. Each time they scan, send, pay or even split the bill, users can simply choose which account or card to use.
“It’s super handy. Plus, with over 1,800 billers, paying bills is a breeze and no fees. Sending money to other BDO accounts is free, and it’s just P10 to other banks or wallets.”
Scan to Pay
After the two enjoyed a nice meal, Belle was ready to go but Daniela reminded her about the bill. “I settled na,” says Belle while hurrying her sister so they can squeeze in grocery shopping. “I used BDO Pay, download mo na kasi.”
At the grocery, it was Daniela’s turn to pay but realized she left her wallet. Belle joked "this is probably no accident but it’s okay kasi may lifesaver tayo. I’ll use my BDO Pay.” She heads for the cashier with her app ready, and pays via QR PH in seconds.
“Download BDO Pay and use your BDO Online details to log in, then you can pay na through QR,” Belle instructs her sister. Seeing just how quick and easy it was, Daniela didn’t need any more convincing and took her big sister’s advice.
Discover the convenience of BDO Pay today. Join Belle and Daniela and download the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery. No registration needed! Simply sign in using your BDO Online username and password and you can start to scan, send, and pay with BDO Pay.
(JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
Pay the Easy Way
Now you can leave your wallet with BDO Pay—just like Belle Mariano does.
With BDO Pay, you don’t need to worry about carrying cash or cards. Just use your phone to send money, settle bills, or pay at your favorite stores—fast, secure, and hassle-free.
Here's how you can get and start enjoying the benefits of BDO Pay:
1. Simply download the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.
2. No need to register if you already have a BDO Online account – simply sign-in using your BDO Online username and password.
3. If you don’t have a BDO Online account yet, simply click ‘Sign-up’ and input the bank account and/or credit card you would like to use.
4. Once your details are in, enter your preferred username and password, then log-in with these credentials.
5. Enable biometrics, set up your passkey, and select your Default Payment and Receiving accounts.
Now, your ready for a worry-free day, even if you forgot or left your wallet at home.
And here's what you can do with BDO Pay:
SCAN TO PAY. Simply scan QR codes using the app to make payments to merchants nationwide.
SEND MONEY. Easily send money to other BDO accounts for free, or to other banks or e-wallets for a low P10 fee when using InstaPay.
PAY BILLS. Pay over 1,800 billers straight from your BDO account or credit cards at zero convenience fee.
REQUEST MONEY. Quickly request money from other BDO Pay users and watch the funds credited to your account in an instant.
SPLIT BILL. Easily split bills equally or customize the amount among family and friends when dining or shopping as a group.
ACTIVATE BDO REWARDS. Start earning points that you can redeem for eGCs or convert to cash credit.
When you have questions or concerns, you have access to both online and offline customer assistance channels. Call BDO’s 24/7 customer assistance hotline at (+632) 8888-0000 or head to the nearest branch to talk to personnel face-to-face,
Download the BDO Pay app and sign up today. To learn more, you may visit bdo.com.ph/personal/digital/bdo-pay. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)