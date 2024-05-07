Bill amending BCDA charter welcomed

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has welcomed the filing of Senate Bill No. 2647, which seeks to amend Republic Act 7227 or the Bases Conversion Act of 1992.

The agency highlighted how the measure would provide workers the opportunity to avail of affordable housing within BCDA economic zones.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang expressed his thanks to Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, and Senator Francis N. Tolentino for filing the bill.

On top of mobilizing affordable housing development in BCDA properties, the measure is seen to accelerate infrastructure development, drive investments in the country, and support the pension fund of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“With our properties, such as Clark, John Hay, Poro Point, and Morong Discovery Park, on the cusp of economic transformation, we urgently need to overcome legislative challenges that may hinder the optimum potential of these economic zones. More importantly, we seek to empower the workforce that drives the success of these business hubs by allocating a portion of our land for residential purposes," Bingcang said.