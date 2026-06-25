Bilyonaryo News Channel programs to air on CLTV36 starting July 6

CLTV36 and Bilyonaryo News Channel have signed a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening the delivery of timely and relevant information to the public.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed on Wednesday, June 24, at the Levy P. Laus Corporate Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Among those who signed the agreement were LausGroup of Companies Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, LGC President and RBC Media Group Executive Director Paul Laus, RBC First Vice President and COO Billy San Juan, BNC Senior Vice President for News and Current Affairs Cheryl Favila, and BNC Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Maria Fatima Baylon.

Under the strategic partnership, viewers in Central Luzon can expect access to credible news coverage, timely insights, and a wider range of entertainment content.

Beginning Monday, July 6, select BNC programs such as The Spokes, Agenda, and On Point, among others, will air on CLTV36. / Via Jhoedie Mercado, CLTV36 News