BingoPlus Charity tab effect: DigiPlus Foundation launches two donation waves for Mindanao earthquake victims

“DigiPlus Foundation remains committed to standing with our fellow Filipinos during times of crisis,” shared DigiPlus Foundation Executive Director, Angela Camins-Wieneke.

“Through BayanihanPlus, we are mobilizing our people and resources, hoping that these collective efforts bring relief, strength, and renewed hope to everyone affected by the earthquake.”

With aftershocks and supply chain disruptions expected to last past the initial 7.8 magnitude tremor, citizens of General Santos City and Sarangani will need the help they can get, and the DigiPlus Foundation will make sure they receive all the assistance they need at this trying time.

The Foundation is also in deep and constant coordination with the Philippine government, through the Department of Social Work and Development, for any further assistance that families may need as relief continues to pour into their barangays.

To help make an impact yourself, download the BingoPlus app today and be there for your fellow Filipinos through the Charity tab, as the DigiPlus Foundation ensures to multiply the good through swift and decisive BayanihanPlus action.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph .

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com .

About DigiPlus Foundation