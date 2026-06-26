BingoPlus Charity tab effect: DigiPlus Foundation launches two donation waves for Mindanao earthquake victims

The work never stops for the DigiPlus Foundation, especially in times of disaster and tragedy, as thousands of Filipinos continue to bounce back from the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Southern Mindanao last June 8.
With a majority of assistance stemming from Charity tab users of BingoPlus, the number one and most trusted Filipino online entertainment platform, the DigiPlus Foundation was able to immediately mobilize and launch its first of many big donation waves across multiple barangays in hard-hit General Santos City.
Starting with a quick ceremonial handover featuring the relief operation team of GenSan Vice Mayor Edmar Yumang and BingoPlus Store volunteers, the Foundation quickly spread to Barangays Apopong, Fatima, Labangal, and San Jose last June 11, providing water assistance to 1,000 families who all experienced disruptions to essential services.
With its BayanihanPlus community resilience program, Foundation volunteers worked through the Philippine Independence Day holiday alongside local partners and community leaders to ensure assistance swiftly reached families, as time is always of essence in times of calamities.
The assistance waves are expected to continue beyond the first two, as the Foundation also targets visits to multiple barangays on the island of Sarangani, another hard-hit province south of the Mindanao mainland.
On the ground, Mayor Victor James Yap of Glan, Sarangani stands alongside DigiPlus Foundation in leading the mobilization of goods on the island.
“DigiPlus Foundation remains committed to standing with our fellow Filipinos during times of crisis,” shared DigiPlus Foundation Executive Director, Angela Camins-Wieneke.
“Through BayanihanPlus, we are mobilizing our people and resources, hoping that these collective efforts bring relief, strength, and renewed hope to everyone affected by the earthquake.”
With aftershocks and supply chain disruptions expected to last past the initial 7.8 magnitude tremor, citizens of General Santos City and Sarangani will need the help they can get, and the DigiPlus Foundation will make sure they receive all the assistance they need at this trying time.
The Foundation is also in deep and constant coordination with the Philippine government, through the Department of Social Work and Development, for any further assistance that families may need as relief continues to pour into their barangays.
To help make an impact yourself, download the BingoPlus app today and be there for your fellow Filipinos through the Charity tab, as the DigiPlus Foundation ensures to multiply the good through swift and decisive BayanihanPlus action.
About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit .
About BingoPlus
BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit.
About DigiPlus Foundation
DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as BingoPlus Foundation, is the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the pioneer and leading digital entertainment powerhouse behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone. Registered and licensed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as a social welfare and development agency, the foundation is committed to advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the Philippines through programs focused on education, healthcare, inclusive empowerment, livelihood, and disaster resilience, guided by its purpose of multiplying the good. For more information, visit