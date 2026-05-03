BingoPlus Marks 4th Year with BingoPlus Night 2026

Another exciting extravaganza is afoot as BingoPlus reinforces its case as the number one and most trusted Philippine online entertainment platform with the annual BingoPlus Night on May 19.

Like years past, the DigiPlus-owned platform promises another fully immersive celebration that brings together unparalleled star power, world-class performances, and elevated production into one extraordinary night.

Headlining the event are a who’s who of Philippine entertainment—an ensemble cast that only BingoPlus can offer in a single night, namely showbiz superstar Vice Ganda, BingoPlus endorser Kim Chiu, and more icons like Ely Buendia, Bamboo, and Parokya Ni Edgar.

Also slated to perform are more pillars of Pinoy showbiz and music, including Nina, Julie Anne San Jose, Yeng Constantino, Darren, and Anthony Jennings, who will all bring their own doses of magic to the night.

With all these icons under one roof, equally bright stars are needed to get the program flowing, which is why BingoPlus has tapped Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma, Fil-Norwegian singer-songwriter Markki Stroem, and the ever-energetic actress and comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto as the hosts for the stacked evening lineup.

But more than the spectacle of having the Philippines’ entertainment juggernauts come together, BingoPlus also shares the spotlight with those who deserve it more: the Filipino masses—all worthy beneficiaries of the DigiPlus Foundation.

More than celebrating its wins for the year, BingoPlus also never forgets to look back and give back, as milestones are only ever worth celebrating when shared with all who deserve it.

Apart from the must-watch performances, the BingoPlus Night 2026 also includes several major segments, including a customary press conference, the much-awaited red carpet showcase, and the main program kickoff.

BingoPlus players also have a chance to win some of the night’s exciting prizes, namely a brand-new BMW X1 xDrive25e xLine, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a Louis Vuitton Canvas Bag, P500,000 worth of BingoPlus credits, and P500,000 worth of a Luxury Asia Tour.

Audiences can catch the event live on May 19 via the official BingoPlus website, mobile app, and social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Special television broadcasts will also air on GTV on May 22, 2026, at 8 PM and on GMA on May 23, 2026, at 10 AM.

Fans on social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #BPNight2026 and #StepIntoTheNextPlusWithBP to join in on the fun.

BingoPlus also thanks DigiPlus: Entertainment for Good and the DigiPlus Foundation for their involvement, along with Pay&Go and MannyPay as Diamond sponsors, APEX and Coins.ph as Platinum sponsors, and Avolution, Inc., Carousell, and Fulitech Philippines, Inc. as Gold sponsors.

About DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph .

About BingoPlus