BingoPlus Night 2026 Goes PLUS

A Lineup to Remember, with a PLUS

Not one to ever be outshone by her peers, Asia’s Unkabogable Phenomenal Superstar Vice Ganda headlines the night with a performance sure to invite everyone to take the floor and dance with somebody.

BingoPlus endorser Kim Chiu, meanwhile, offers fans a swift trip to luxury land, filled with precious stones, designer bags, and more of the heart’s deepest desires.

Legendary rock icons are also seizing the stage, with Ely Buendia taking everyone soaring high on the clouds, Bamboo serenading with songs bringing back memories of childhood days, and Parokya Ni Edgar keeping the music going for everyone that evening.

Nina will attempt to unravel the mysteries of love in her set, while Darren is set to offer a melodious mix of his own songs and operatic medleys of the past and present.

Yeng Constantino also lends her voice, ever grateful for her fans, while Julie Ann San Jose attempts to rise and climb the entertainment ranks with her set. Additionally, Anthony Jennings will pay homage to his Filipino side with a local jam, ensuring the night maintains a Pinoy heart throughout.

Confused about what this all means? Fans will have to tune in to find out, and use the official hashtags #BPNight2026 and #StepIntoTheNextPlusWithBP to stay on top of the latest event updates.

What BingoPlus can reveal now, however, is a brand new Lucky Draw promo to spice up the anticipation and celebration around BingoPlus Night 2026.

To match the sparkle of the gala, BingoPlus is throwing out a massive P100-plus million mega pool for its loyal players, who will get one spin per P500 bet made from May 13 to 26. Lucky players can win up to P500,000 Grand Jackpot on top of other game bonuses, free spins, and physical prizes. VIP players, meanwhile, get their own tier of luxury prizes.

BingoPlus Night 2026: Step into the Next PLUS is backed by esteemed Diamond sponsors Pay & Go, MannyPay, APEX Ventures / Mineski Global, Platinum sponsor Coins.ph, Gold sponsors Avolution Inc., Carousell, Fulitech Philippines Inc., and AdSpark Inc., with special thanks to DigiPlus: Entertainment for Good, the DigiPlus Foundation, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

About DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph .

About BingoPlus