BingoPlus offers high rebate promo from April 2 to 8

The game is on. BingoPlus, the country’s number one and most trusted online entertainment platform, has announced a rebate promo for some of its Pinoy-loved games running from April 2 to April 8 2026.

During the special event, BingoPlus players can enjoy generous rebates based on their wagering.

In the course of the campaign, each game offers a different rebate rate. Rebates are calculated individually for each game and cannot be combined with other games.

If a player wagered P1,000, the player can enjoy competitive rebates up to 3%, with no maximum limit.

In addition, accumulated rebates are given as game credits and will be credited to the player’s account the following day.

Rebates are calculated daily from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Rewards are valid for 30 days and must be claimed before May 5; unclaimed rewards will not be reissued or compensated.

The rebate promo is just one of the many exciting special events that the DigiPlus-owned BingoPlus has lined up this year.

Indeed, just last month, BingoPlus gave away brand-new BYD Sealion units and millions of pesos in cash to jackpot winners of the Valentine-themed event Cupid Panalo Shot.

As a leader in online entertainment, BingoPlus is set to roll out more fun and engaging gaming experiences throughout 2026.