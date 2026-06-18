BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open off to blazing start as England’s Thomas Plumb rules Day 1

Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-Hung, likewise one of the afternoon session’s shining stars, soared to second with a 7 under par for a 65 total, dislodging a morning session triple tie by Naoki Sekito of Japan, Marcus Lim of Malaysia, and Jaeil Kim of South Korea.

Filipinos were no slouches on home turf as well, as young phenom Sean Ramos and James Ryan Lam settled for a ninth-place tie at 4 under par for a 68 total, proving Pinoys can indeed turn “From Local Talent to National Pride.”

Still, it was Plumb who set the gold standard heading to the second round with a no-bogey stampede of the Luisita greenery, laced with five birdies on the back nine to seize the day’s lead. The 27-year-old, however, chalked up his day’s fortune to just plain old execution.

“It was a good day from the start, really. I managed to hit every single green out there, which kind of made the day a little bit easier. The birdies kept coming after that, through nine, and then, the back nine just kept going, and then it was kind of really steady,” Plumb said after the session. “It sounded like a cliche, but it was just, I just played pretty well. It was perfect.”