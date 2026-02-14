BingoPlus players amass major cash prizes early in February

BingoPlus players are already walking away with massive cash prizes just 11 days into the month. From February 6 to 9 alone, multiple jackpots were hit on BingoPlus, yet again cementing its position as the country's leading and most trusted online gaming platform.

One of the biggest wins came from John Baptista (not his real name), who bagged a staggering PHP 30,829,480.00 jackpot by playing Bingo Mega. He spent the last 20 years working as a restaurant accountant, consistently providing for his family.

He has remained committed to supporting his loved ones despite suffering a mild stroke last September and undergoing continuous therapy and recovery. On the day of his win, Baptista was not feeling well and decided to stay home to rest.

With only ₱200 left in his account, he chose to play Bingo Mega to pass the time. He eventually dozed off, only to wake up as a multi-millionaire. He thought it was a mistake at first. It was only after a call from the BingoPlus team confirming his win that the reality finally sank in.

"After all the hardships I went through because of my health, God paid it all back a hundred times over," Baptista told BingoPlus.

Another major win came from Nueva Ecija, where a single mother of two took home a PHP 26,375,682 jackpot while playing the fan-favorite Pinoy Drop Ball. Mary Lasanas, not her real name, first discovered BingoPlus in 2024 after seeing other players hit jackpots.

Two years later and after trying her own luck with BingoPlus, she landed a massive win of her own, one she said would allow her to pay off existing debts, stop taking out loans, and feel more secure about her family's future.

The winnings continued with 125 players sharing a combined jackpot of PHP 53,245,908.04, each receiving PHP 425,967.26. The latest wave of wins is yet another testament that with BingoPlus, fortune is within arm's reach if players game responsibly.

About DigiPlus