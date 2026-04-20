BingoPlus Players Win Millions in Rebates

The country’s number one and most trusted online entertainment platform BingoPlus has given away millions in rebates in its ongoing promo for Pinoy Drop Ball and In-Between Supreme.

From April 9 to 30, players will get a 3% rebate across all wager levels at In-Between Supreme and up to 2.2% on Pinoy Drop Ball.

During the special event, Pinoy Drop Ball players can enjoy generous rebates based on the amount wagered.

A minimum bet of P1 will yield a 0.50% rebate. Players who wager P10,000 and above will receive a 0.80% rebate, while those who wager at least P200,000 will get 1%. Bets reaching P10,000,000 will earn a 1.5% rebate, while bets of P50,000,000 or more will receive 2.2%.

Players must wager at least once on Pinoy Drop Ball to receive the rebate before they can withdraw it, and may only do so once it reaches at least P1.

As of April 16, Pinoy Drop Ball players have enjoyed P39,742,385.66 worth of rebates, while In-Game Supreme gave away P1,975,904.99 thus far.

Rebates can be claimed in the DigiPlus-owned platform anytime within the promo period.

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com .

About DigiPlus