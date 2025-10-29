BingoPlus presents International Series Philippines

The country’s leading digital entertainment platform is back as the grandest music festival of the year, “Swing for Filipino Sports Dream”, brought by International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, concluded on October 25, 2025 at the ASEANA City Open Grounds.

The festival’s powerhouse roster sparked massive and electrifying energy, as both international and local icons took the stage and amped up the crowd.

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Filipino icon Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas headlined the event, elevating the atmosphere to new heights.

Adding to the lineup were Bamboo, Parokya ni Edgar, Urbandub, Lily (formerly known as Callalily), Sandwich, along with electrifying sets from EDM artists DJ Kiara, Arthur Tan, Hoest, and more.

With the stunning stage setup, dynamic lighting, and breathtaking fireworks displayed, the moment became even more special.

Media personalities had the opportunity to interview the featured artists at the music festival press conference.

Guest performers expressed their gratitude to BingoPlus for being a great part of bringing the International Series to the country. They also shared their excitement about performing at such a prestigious event.

“What I hope everyone would go home with is a sense of joy in their time going to the festival — not just for my part but for others in the line-up. I think the most important thing for me is that they go home feeling good,” Alan Walker said .

Geir Michalsen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Manila, delivered an energetic introduction, highlighting Norway’s vibrant culture and scenic destinations while encouraging stronger tourism and cultural exchanges between Norway and the Philippines.

He then hyped up the crowd for the performance of his fellow Norwegian, DJ Alan Walker.

Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent Inc., expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support for the event.