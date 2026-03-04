BingoPlus releases brand new BYD to Cupid Panalo Shot winners

BingoPlus has officially released the brand BYD Sealion 6s for players who hit the Grand Bingo Jackpot of the Cupid Panalo Shot which ended this past weekend.

Cupid Panalo Shot served as the Valentine-themed special event of the DigiPlus-owned number one and most trusted online entertainment platform, BingoPlus, which ran from February 8 to 28.

One of the winners was a BingoPlus VIP Club member, who would casually open the app to pass the time and occasionally win PHP 1,000.

On most days, the BYD Sealion 6 winner merely logged in to check if there were rewards to claim, never imagining that her online gaming could get her a new ride.

“I really did not expect this. I just sometimes tap on the app to claim points then this is what happened. I did not even know what a Sealion 6 was, turns out it is a car,” the winner said.

Throughout the promo period, players collected Cupid’s Arrows by completing daily challenges such as logging in, making minimum deposits, and meeting turnover requirements.

The arrows were used to play the target balloon game, which offered instant rewards.

Cash prizes also poured in, along with BYD hybrid vehicles, as players pocketed PHP 6,420,000 for hitting the jackpot during the promo period.

Players who missed the Valentine promo can look forward to more special campaigns and big-ticket giveaways from BingoPlus in the coming months.

The Cupid Panalo Shot special event is yet another reminder that luck comes to those who game responsibly.