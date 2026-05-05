BingoPlus Sails Boracay This Summer

BingoPlus, the number one and most trusted online entertainment platform, is riding the summer wave in style with strategic ad placements on the famous paraw boats of Boracay in Aklan, just in time to welcome the peak of the Philippines’ hot and dry season.

The DigiPlus-owned platform strategically timed its placements to coincide with the world-famous annual Love Boracay fiesta—more commonly known as LaBoracay—that ran through the Labor Day weekend from April 24 to May 3.

With a breathtaking backdrop of pristine waters, white sands, and amber-hued sunsets, the BingoPlus paraw boats traveled the Boracay beach in droves, as tourists participated in all manner of fun activities both inland and beyond the shoreline.

This is just one of many summertime tie-ups by BingoPlus to further maximize its brand visibility.