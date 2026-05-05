BingoPlus Sails Boracay This Summer

BingoPlus, the number one and most trusted online entertainment platform, is riding the summer wave in style with strategic ad placements on the famous paraw boats of Boracay in Aklan, just in time to welcome the peak of the Philippines’ hot and dry season.
The DigiPlus-owned platform strategically timed its placements to coincide with the world-famous annual Love Boracay fiesta—more commonly known as LaBoracay—that ran through the Labor Day weekend from April 24 to May 3.
With a breathtaking backdrop of pristine waters, white sands, and amber-hued sunsets, the BingoPlus paraw boats traveled the Boracay beach in droves, as tourists participated in all manner of fun activities both inland and beyond the shoreline.
This is just one of many summertime tie-ups by BingoPlus to further maximize its brand visibility.
Other recently-concluded summer events that heavily featured BingoPlus were the 2026 Viu Hallyunion and the TV5 Kapatid Red Hot Summer—both at La Union, one of the Philippines’ other top summer destinations.
As the searing summer sun rages on, count on BingoPlus to always deliver the hottest in digital entertainment, and always be where the party is.
About DigiPlus
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph.
About BingoPlus
BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by the PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com.