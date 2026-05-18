BingoPlus spins up P100M Mega Pool promo

The celebratory mood is certainly on the upswing with the BingoPlus Night 2026 fast approaching, as the number one and most trusted digital entertainment platform introduces a huge P100M+ Mega Pool promo, running from May 13 to 26.

This new exciting promo will also be streamed alongside the BingoPlus Night 2026: Step into the Next PLUS event at around 6 PM, just as the stars are settling in the swank Pasay City ballroom venue for the program proper.

To join, BingoPlus players only need to make a minimum P500 bet within the promo period to get one spin, and all players get unlimited spins and chances to snag prizes off the platform’s incredible lineup, starting strong with some Louis Vuitton personal effects—a Wallet Monogram and three Passport Monograms.

Players can also win the latest gadgets on the market: an iPhone 17 Pro Max 512 GB, a Samsung Watch Ultra 2025 and a DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Camera Drone (DJI RC 2).

For those in a relaxation mood, three one-night stay vouchers for two people each at the Grand Hyatt Grand Executive Suite are also up for grabs. Other minor prizes up for grabs include in-game bonuses and free spins.

The spinning doesn’t stop there as VIP players with hefty turnovers will also gain access to a bigger luxury trove of high-value prizes, starting with a huge P500,000 grand jackpot and two more Louis Vuitton bags, the Monogram Eclipse and Monogram Canvas.

The Grand Hyatt also offers the pinnacle of hospitality to one lucky winner: a cozy one-night stay at the Hyatt Presidential Suite for two people.

Exclusively for the BingoPlus Night, meanwhile, the BingoPlus VIP Club heats the evening for select invited VIPs with a raffle to win and drive home a brand-new BMW X1 xDrive25e xLine hybrid car, in line with its Race to the Top campaign for only the highest of the high rollers.

Last but not least, the VIP Club is also arranging VIP Luxury Shopping trips to three lucky winners, while one lucky individual gets to win a six-day, five-night, two-passenger Asia Luxury Travel Privilege around the Philippines.

VIP Customer Service will contact VIPs and Grand Hyatt accommodation winners for proper coordination with their respective prizes or packages.

Meanwhile, all physical prize confirmations and shipping details, exclusive only to Philippine addresses, must be finalized before June 25, midnight, to avoid automatic forfeiture without confirmation. Digital prizes must be claimed before May 31, 11:59 PM.

About DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com.