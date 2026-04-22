BingoPlus teams up with Sexbomb for Triple Fortune Ball promo

To enjoy a slice of this massive prize pie, players only need to be verified through BingoPlus’ mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process, then make a deposit and place any bet on the platform to qualify for that day’s draw.

Promo players can then select three numbers from 1 to 75, editable until the 8 pm Bingo Mega draw.

Once the first-round draw starts at 8 pm sharp, the numbers will be locked, and the 15th, 30th, and 44th balls drawn will determine the day’s official winning combination.

Order of numbers does not matter for the winning number trio, and the number of matches between the player’s selected numbers and the winning numbers will determine the prize tier.

To further add spice to the promo, each Bingo Mega bet generates “Pool Energy,” gradually increasing the next day’s prize cap, and first-time promo players get a one-time 5P Bingo Card bonus.

Winning players get notified through the website or in-app notifications, and must enter the Bingo Mega platform before 11:59:59 pm of the winning day to claim their rewards.

Prizes are paid as betting credits and should arrive within 5 minutes to 30 minutes max in case of rare payout delays. If prizes are not claimed within the prescribed time, the prize will be forfeited and added to the next day’s total prize pool.

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by the PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com .

About DigiPlus