BingoPlus to multiply the fun at Panagbenga Festival 2026

The country’s no.1 and most trusted online entertainment platform BingoPlus is set to bring even more excitement to the 2026 Panagbenga Festival, joining the celebration from February 28 to March 8 in Baguio City.

The DigiPlus-owned online entertainment platform comes in as a Platinum Sponsor, adding more color to this year’s theme, “Blooming Without End.”

Panagbenga Festival, also known as the Baguio Flower Festival, is a month-long annual celebration in Baguio City held every February to honor the city’s blooming flowers and signify its recovery from the 1990 Luzon earthquake.

Kicking off its festival run is BingoPlus Panagbenga: Bloom Ti Saya on February 28 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Melvin Jones Grandstand.

The opening night promises a vibrant mix of music and live entertainment, bannered by performances from SexBomb Rochelle, Weng and Monic, The Bloomfields, Patrick Quiroz, 1621, and Chloe Redondo, along with some of the most recognizable content creators.

The celebration rolls on with the BingoPlus Bloom Live Baguio Mall Show from March 3 to 5 at the SM City Baguio Activity Center.

Mallgoers can look forward to another lineup of live performances featuring Lancer Carr, Bryan Chong, Kice So, Vince Maristela, Patrick Quiroz, Queen Dura, Larkin Castor, Alisson Shore, David La Sol, Althea Ablan, Jao, and Bont Bryan, turning the activity center into a festival stage.

Beyond the music, attendees need only watch the mall show for a chance to win up to PHP 300,000 in rewards, adding even more thrill to the Panagbenga experience.

Fun activities and a chance to win exclusive prizes also await festivalgoers when they visit the BingoPlus booths from February 28 to March 1, from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at the Melvin Jones Grandstand and from March 2 to 8, 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM in Session Road.

The excitement continues with the BingoPlus-Jagat Coin Hunt, running from February 27 to March 31. The online and offline treasure hunt invites participants to explore the city and the Jagat app in search of hidden coins, unlocking prizes along the way as Panagbenga blooms all over Baguio.

All BingoPlus activities are for entertainment purposes only. No gambling or wagering involved. Gaming is strictly for 21 years old and above. Keep it fun. Game responsibly.

About DigiPlus