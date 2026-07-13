BingoPlus turns up festive vibe as Mid-year Mega Grand Carnival set for launch

The carnival is back in town and don’t dare miss it while it’s here, as BingoPlus drives into the second half of 2026 with the exciting Midyear Mega Grand Carnival, set for a limited rollout this July 15 to 23.

The goal is simple for the newest campaign of the number one and most trusted online entertainment platform: play more, earn more. With a guaranteed prize pool worth a staggering PHP 170 million, the Midyear Mega Grand Carnival ensures everyone has a chance to win.

Starting July 15, users who join the limited-time campaign will go through a total of three stages set at three days each until the 23rd, and they will take on six Regular Challenges per stage, where guaranteed Stage Bonus Rewards await upon completion of the gaming threshold.

Turnover is calculated daily from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM, with progress and rewards–all credited in cash–separated at the turn of each stage. Requirements to clear the challenges also vary based on the user’s level, and users can check the specifics on the event page on launch.

What is crystal clear at this point is that users who clear Tier 4 of a stage will get a Bonus Angpao or Red Envelope, while users who clear all six Regular Challenges in at least two stages will get the Ultimate Angpao containing up to a massive PHP 200,000 grand prize.

The fun doesn’t even stop there as users ranked Level 5 and above who complete all Regular Challenges can unlock Advanced Challenges for more chances at bigger rewards.

Completing Challenges also unlocks access to the Hall of Fame for exclusive user Honor Frames, namely Silver Honor Frames for those who complete all Regular Challenges, and Gold Honor Frames for those who complete all Advanced Challenges.

Users only need to be wary of certain conditions: that Bonus and Ultimate Angpaos require a 3x turnover before withdrawal, that Angpaos only have a 72-hour validity, and that Poker, PulaPuti, and Slot PG games are strictly excluded from Angpao usage and turnover calculation.

The climb for Challenges at the Carnival can get steep, but BingoPlus is nonetheless opening admission to all, so everyone has a chance to feel the thrill on top.

Nine days, three stages, 24 reward opportunities, and one ultimate prize await you at the BingoPlus Mid-year Mega Grand Carnival. Register today on the official website, bingoplus.com , for an elevated entertainment experience that only BingoPlus can offer.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.



DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph .



